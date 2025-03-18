Open Menu

Assistive Devices To Be Provided To Disabled Persons

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Assistive devices to be provided to disabled persons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The district government has prepared a list of persons with disabilities to distribute respective assistive devices under CM Assistive Devices Flagship Program.

In this regard a meeting of District Welfare and Rehabilitation Unit was held under the Chairmanship of Add'l DC (Headquarters). A briefing was given about providing wheelchairs, hearing aids, white canes, Braille boards and electric wheelchairs to disabled persons.

It was informed in the meeting that under this flagship program, wheelchairs, hearing aids, white canes, Braille boards and electric wheelchairs will be provided to 108 deserving persons as approved in this meeting.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters said that this initiative is a positive development to make the lives of disabled people easier, which will help them become independent.

The meeting was attended by Rukhsana Mazhar Awan Deputy Director Social Welfare, Secretary DWRU Rawalpindi, and other members District Zakat Officer, Heads of, TEVTA, sports, education, Special Education, Labour and Health Department and representatives of NGOs.

