Associate Degree Annual Examinations From Dec 15

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:04 PM

Associate Degree annual examinations from Dec 15

The Controller of Annual Examinations University of Sindh Jamshoro has informed here on Tuesday that the first phase of Associate Degree (AD) Annual Examinations 2020 of the affiliated colleges will be conducted from December 15, 2021

While issuing the schedule of the examinations, the Controller of Annual Examinations informed that papers for AD-Arts Part-I, AD-Science Part-I and AD-Commerce Part-I will be conducted in the morning and evening shifts.

The candidates have been restricted to bring books, papers or mobile phone sets in the examination centres, he maintained and informed that schedule of the examinations has been dispatched to all concerned affiliated colleges.

