UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Associate Degree Arts/science Annual Exam Schedule

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:57 PM

Associate degree arts/science annual exam schedule

The Punjab University (PU) has announced the schedule for Associate Degree in Science/ Arts (BA/BSc) Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) has announced the schedule for Associate Degree in Science/ Arts (BA/BSc) Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2020.

All affiliated colleges and private candidates are informed that last date for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Science Arts (BA/BSc) Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 is till July 30, 2021 with single Fee.

This schedule is open for only those candidates who appeared in Associate Degree in Science/Arts (BA/BSc) Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2020.

No admission form will be accepted by hand or by post. The examination of Associate Degree in Science/Arts (BA/BSc) Part-1 & Part-II Supplementary 2020 & Annual 2021 will be conducted in the last week of September 2021.

Candidates who have already submitted their admission forms for Associate Degree in Science/Arts (BA/BSc) Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 are not required to submit their admission forms again.

Details are available at university's official website. www.pu.edu.pk.

Related Topics

Punjab July September 2020 Post

Recent Stories

Pakistan is third largest exporter to USA for home ..

30 seconds ago

US Federal Border Patrol Agent Charged With Aiding ..

31 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

33 seconds ago

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 12 July 2021

3 minutes ago

Delta COVID-19 variant spreads more rapidly

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.