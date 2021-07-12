Associate degree arts/science annual exam schedule

The Punjab University (PU) has announced the schedule for Associate Degree in Science/ Arts (BA/BSc) Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) has announced the schedule for Associate Degree in Science/ Arts (BA/BSc) Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2020.

All affiliated colleges and private candidates are informed that last date for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Science Arts (BA/BSc) Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 is till July 30, 2021 with single Fee.

This schedule is open for only those candidates who appeared in Associate Degree in Science/Arts (BA/BSc) Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2020.

No admission form will be accepted by hand or by post. The examination of Associate Degree in Science/Arts (BA/BSc) Part-1 & Part-II Supplementary 2020 & Annual 2021 will be conducted in the last week of September 2021.

Candidates who have already submitted their admission forms for Associate Degree in Science/Arts (BA/BSc) Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 are not required to submit their admission forms again.

Details are available at university's official website. www.pu.edu.pk.