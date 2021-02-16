Associate degree programmes to improve education system: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun has said that the Associate Degree Programmes will provide an opportunity to get rid of cramming and it will also improve creative abilities in students.

He was addressing a press conference at Arfa Karim Technology Park on Tuesday. He said that Higher Education Department Punjab had introduced new subjects to meet the requirements of international market and to eradicate unemployment.

The minister said that Punjab introduced the latest Associate Degree Programmes by closing down old and archaic degree programmes.

To a question, he said that newly introduced programmes would increase employment opportunities for the youth and Pakistani degrees would also be accepted at international level, he observed. He said that there was 16-year education programme for graduation across the world that means four-year programme after the intermediate/O-level.

Furthermore, there is the associate degree programme for better and quick job opportunities. He said that unfortunately education had not been a priority of the former governments and they ignored their role. This is major reason behind unemployment in our country, he observed. To another question, Raja Yasir said that present government is well aware about the trends of education in modern world and decided to change old and archaic degree program. He said that these newly introduced programmes including BS Medical Lab Technology, BS food Science, BS Nutrition, BS Textile and Fashion Design, BS Software Engineering, BS Public Administration, BS Biotechnology, BS Tourism and Hotel Management, BS Bio Informatics etc will make us equal to standard of modern world. Provincial Minister said that by adopting this modern education system, our youth will be able to perform its role in a better way for the development and prosperity of the country.