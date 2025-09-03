Open Menu

Associate Degree Replace BS Programs In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Associate degree replace BS programs in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has officially discontinued BS programs in public sector colleges across the province, replacing them with Associate Degree (AD) programs.

According to a notification issued by the Higher Education Department on Wednesday, several subjects in the BS programs were deemed unnecessary, resulting in low enrollment and high dropout rates.

To address this issue, the department has restructured the system by introducing AD programs.

The statement further said that in 36 colleges, various subjects have been discontinued and a complete list has been issued. Overall, 230 BS programs in 128 colleges have been converted into AD programs.

Officials said the move is aimed at improving the quality and effectiveness of the education system in the province.

Recent Stories

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

14 hours ago
 205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

14 hours ago
 WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

14 hours ago
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

14 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

14 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

14 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

14 hours ago
 Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s su ..

Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..

14 hours ago
 Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Ba ..

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan