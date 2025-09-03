Associate degree replace BS programs in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has officially discontinued BS programs in public sector colleges across the province, replacing them with Associate Degree (AD) programs.

According to a notification issued by the Higher Education Department on Wednesday, several subjects in the BS programs were deemed unnecessary, resulting in low enrollment and high dropout rates.

To address this issue, the department has restructured the system by introducing AD programs.

The statement further said that in 36 colleges, various subjects have been discontinued and a complete list has been issued. Overall, 230 BS programs in 128 colleges have been converted into AD programs.

Officials said the move is aimed at improving the quality and effectiveness of the education system in the province.