Associate kills stage actor in Multan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :A stage actor was shot dead in his residence as his close allies entered his house and opened fire near the area of Thana Purana Kotwali in Multan on Monday.

Police sources said the deceased, a famous stage actor Amir Sultan, was present at his residence when the alleged criminals attacked him.

The main assailant was identified as Haroon who was the victim's close associate.

The body was shifted to the Nishtar Hospital Multan for postmortem. Police had registered First Information Report (F.I.R) against Haroon and his accomplices and search operation to arrest the alleged murderer was underway.