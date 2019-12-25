Associated Press of Pakistan set to expand its news services, global outreach

Associated Press of Pakistan is set to roll out a programme to expand its news services by enhancing its global outreach and increasing clientele by offering diverse information products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ):Associated Press of Pakistan is set to roll out a programme to expand its news services by enhancing its global outreach and increasing clientele by offering diverse information products.

Managing Director APP Tariq Mehmood unveiled the future plans of the news agency at a ceremony held here on Wednesday to distribute awards among journalists and other employees working in its different sections.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was the chief guest at the ceremony, who distributed the awards to recognize longstanding and meritorious services of employees of the organization.

The Managing Director APP said the media had went through a transformation in three decades with the new forms of media, internet and digitalisation.

He said the media was facing new challenges of survival but opportunities also lie ahead.

News agencies like APP needed to adopt technology, a new business model and adapt to the surge of globalisation, he stressed.

Tariq Mehmood said APP would move towards the seamless flow of information and was already on the path of reforms in the organization with formation of new directorates, changes in the organizational structure and expansion of regional languages and feature service.

The new areas on which APP would work include public relations, advertisements and training of journalists, he said adding the news agency planned to built a new Media City in Islamabad.

The vision was to make APP a leading global news network with focus on Pakistan, the MD added.

The MD said speeches of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah were reflection of his liberal perspective on life and he also supported constructive criticism of the government.

Quaid e Azam believed in values of multiculturalism, hard work and efficiency and set foundations of iconic newspapers like Dawn and Pakistan Times, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed said "We have to change Pakistan according to the vision of Quaid e Azam." He congratulated SAPM Dr Firdous for her untiring efforts to promote the viewpoint of the government and bring reforms in the information ministry.

He said the decade from 2008 to 2018 was the period when two political parties which ruled the country for 30 years, went on rampage after signing charter of democracy which in reality was a charter of dacoity and corruption.

During this decade, these politicians looted and plundered national wealth, made properties abroad and amassed financial assets. However, people of Pakistan suffered during this period, he added. Then Imran Khan became Prime Minister of Pakistan and he turned around the situation, he added.

The senator said the government led by Imran Khan stabilised the economy and the economic achievements of the government were recognised by the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and Asian Development Bank.

He assured that Pakistan's economy would take off in the year 2020 as a result of the ongoing reforms.

The government had introduced reforms and improved its international ranking for easing of doing business by 28 points.

The government had curtailed the current account deficit, boosted exports and put a stop to the era of loot and plunder, he added.

He admitted that people were facing inflation but was of the view that inflation rate during the present government was less than what was during the first year of governments of Pakistan Muslim League(N) and Pakistan Peoples Party.

The awards were given to Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi Central News Desk, Najamul Hassan English Reporting section, Chief Reporter Lahore Naeem Khan Niazi, Saeeda Irum Video News Service, Sajid Farooq Urdu News Service, Fakhar e Alam Peshawar Bureau, Irshad Sheikh Photography section, Javed Arif Urdu News Desk, Yasir Arafat Urdu composing, Imtiaz Ahmed Urdu Service Lahore, Rana Abdul Quddus Social Media, Shaukat Ali Chandio Sindhi Service, Sheraz Haider Video Non Linear Editor, Rehan Asif Cameraman, Abdul Quddus Sarohi Hyderabad station, Abdul Razzaq of Quetta Bureau, Abid Chaudhry Human Resources Department, Ghulam Farid Administration, Shafqatullah IT engineering section, Shakeel Muhammad Web Design, and Ghulam Murtaza Accounts section.

Principal Information Officer Press Information Department Tahir Hassan, Executive Director APP Ghawas Khan and Director News APP Shafek Kureshi were also present on the occasion.