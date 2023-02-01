Association denounces Peshawar mosque tragedy

Anjuman Tajran Retailers Association Punjab condemned the Peshawar Mosque tragedy in the strongest words

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Anjuman Tajran Retailers Association Punjab condemned the Peshawar Mosque tragedy in the strongest words.

In a statement on Wednesday, Association president Afaq Ansari, said the city of flowers once again witnessed a bloodbath in form of the Police Lines Mosque tragedy.

He prayed for the martyred and early recovery of the injured.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.