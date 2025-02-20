Association for artists 'Fankar Ghar' launched

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Arts Council Faisalabad division launched an association for artists 'Fankar Ghar' with the aim of encouraging local artists and promoting art and literature activities among the young generation, here on Thursday.

Now, Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division, in collaboration with Fankar Ghar, would arrange training workshops, conferences, festivals, poetry readings, evening Ghazals, folk dances, stage dramas, cinema, short film trainings, painting exhibitions and other literary activities.

The special guests of the opening ceremony of Fankar Ghar were Dr. Shahid Iqbal Rana, Principal University of education Faisalabad Campus, Dr.

Zafar, Dean Fine Arts Department, and National University of Textiles. Saleem Ansari, Assistant Professor, National Textile University, Miss Zain Manzoor, Assistant Professor, Government College University, Faisalabad, Fariha Ghaffar, Assistant Professor, Agriculture University, Dr. Nazia Parveen, University of Education, Faisalabad Campus, Dr. Sabahat Parveen, Mrs. Rabia, Miss Saira, Government College Women University and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Punjab Council of Arts, Faisalabad Division in collaboration with Fankar Ghar will organize the two-day exhibition here on February 24-25.