Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Hyderabad region Faraz Hussain Memon accuses SBCA of issuing illegal demolition notices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The Vice Chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Hyderabad region Faraz Hussain Memon has blamed Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) for issuing demolition notices to some under-construction commercial projects without sound reasons.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Memon took exception to a recent statement of an SBCA's official in which he referred to the builders as 'mafia'.

Memon said the construction industry was a respectable profession like other professions as it provided housing facilities to the public.

He said a large segment of the workforce was also directly and indirectly associated with the construction industry.

"The construction industry alone supports some 72 allied industries in this country," he said.

He urged the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Tissouri to take notice of the pressure tactics of the SBCA's officials.