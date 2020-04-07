UrduPoint.com
Association Of Builders And Developers (ABAD) Hails Special Package For Construction Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:32 PM

Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Bahawalpur region chairman Malik Aijaz Arain has hailed the special package for construction sector announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Bahawalpur region chairman Malik Aijaz Arain has hailed the special package for construction sector announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, he said the special package would not only help boost national economy but also provide livelihood to hundreds of thousands of people in the country.

He hoped that the government would generate a revenue of Rs 6 billion just by approving new projects of construction sector.

He said that PM Imran Khan had given construction sector the status of industry which would also bring huge investment in the country.

