Association of Chartered Certified Accountants proposes a bold future for Multan region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ):Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) organized a mega corporate conference themed 'Punjab: Corridor to Pakistan's economic prosperity' here on Friday.

With an aim to build a consensus among all stakeholders on the future direction for region's economy and society, the policy makers and business leaders shared their perspectives on topics as diverse as transforming Multan region into a global start-up hub and building future-ready, globally competitive organisations.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was invited as the Chief Conversation Leader, could not attend the event due to important engagements at the federal capital. The FM, however, sent a message for the participants depicting hope and optimism for the region, the province, and the country.

He highlighted how Pakistan was regaining its global influence by playing an active role in promoting global peace, building new partnerships to enhance bilateral trade with friendly countries, and attracting foreign investors through effective reforms targeted at improving ease of doing business in the country.

He appreciated the role that ACCA was playing in the country using its global reach, influence and resources to help local businesses and policy makers with their future-readiness and global relevance.

Senator Walid Iqbal highlighted the great potential of Multan region and said that exports can be improved, new jobs can be created, and underprivileged communities can be empowered by paying more attention to this region. He energised the audience by citing verses from Iqbal and explained the poet's philosophy on innovation, self-esteem, and courage.

The event had an impressive lineup of speakers, including Sheikh Ahsan Rasheed, CEO, Hafeez Ghee Mills Pvt Ltd, Zia Ul Mustafa, President, Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP), Fazal Elahi, President Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur, and other business and civic leaders.

Hayat Awan, HOD, Business Department, Air University Multan Campus, and Masooma Sibtain, Consultant Women Economics Reforms at CRSS.

There was a strong emphasis on ensuring equality of opportunity, championing highest standards of ethics, and encouraging innovative mind set. Speakers also agreed that Pakistan can truly reach its full potential if youth of our country are given right environment to lead innovation and think beyond boundaries. With advancements in technology, there's no excuse not to train our youth to think beyond boundaries through world-class qualifications and by developing globally in-demand skills and competencies so they can take part in global economy, without even leaving the country, by activating start up ecosystem and setting up Shared Service Centres in cities like Multan and Bahawalpur.

The event was supported by ACCA's partner organisations, including various business, educational, and governmental institutions.