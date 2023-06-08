Association of Churches Hazara organizes Takreem-e-Shuhada

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Association of Churches Hazara division on Thursday organized a ceremony for Takreem e Shuhada at St. Luke's Church to honor the martyrs.

In the ceremony, the participants lit candles to honor the martyrs and the children presented a tableau to acknowledge the sacrifices of the martyrs. National songs were also performed to express national unity and solidarity.

Special guest Station Commander Abbottabad Brigadier Moin Arshad said that religions teach us love, affection, and unity, and the sacrifices of Pakistani Christians in defense of the beloved homeland are also commendable and deserve appreciation.

He said that the Pakistani army, rangers, police, and soldiers are martyrs for the country, from the Army Chief to a soldier they stand united with their families. The Station Commander expressed confidence in the authorities of St. Luke's Church to resolve the demands through the Hazara Commissioner.

Earlier, Father Rafiq Javed of St. Luke's Church said that the sacrifices of the Pakistani army for the security and defense of the country are unforgettable. He said that the sacrifices of martyrs in defense of the homeland are praiseworthy.

While speaking on the occasion Zahid Pal Advocate said that until 2019, 19 Pakistani Christians had been martyred for the protection of the country, and the number has increased. He said that being a martyr is a great honor, and martyrs leave their families behind, whom we salute.

The ceremony was attended by former President District Bar Major (R) Jahangir Elahi, SP Investigation Syed Mukhtar Shah, Chairman of Churches Association Father Rafiq Javed, General Secretary Zahid Pal Advocate.

Father Naseer William, Father islam Nazak, Father Michael Fayyaz, Elder Nazir Masih, as well as principals of Christian community schools, officials from Bakar Christian Hospital, counselors, men, women, and school children.