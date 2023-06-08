UrduPoint.com

Association Of Churches Hazara Organizes Takreem-e-Shuhada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Association of Churches Hazara organizes Takreem-e-Shuhada

Association of Churches Hazara division on Thursday organized a ceremony for Takreem e Shuhada at St. Luke's Church to honor the martyrs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Association of Churches Hazara division on Thursday organized a ceremony for Takreem e Shuhada at St. Luke's Church to honor the martyrs.

In the ceremony, the participants lit candles to honor the martyrs and the children presented a tableau to acknowledge the sacrifices of the martyrs. National songs were also performed to express national unity and solidarity.

Special guest Station Commander Abbottabad Brigadier Moin Arshad said that religions teach us love, affection, and unity, and the sacrifices of Pakistani Christians in defense of the beloved homeland are also commendable and deserve appreciation.

He said that the Pakistani army, rangers, police, and soldiers are martyrs for the country, from the Army Chief to a soldier they stand united with their families. The Station Commander expressed confidence in the authorities of St. Luke's Church to resolve the demands through the Hazara Commissioner.

Earlier, Father Rafiq Javed of St. Luke's Church said that the sacrifices of the Pakistani army for the security and defense of the country are unforgettable. He said that the sacrifices of martyrs in defense of the homeland are praiseworthy.

While speaking on the occasion Zahid Pal Advocate said that until 2019, 19 Pakistani Christians had been martyred for the protection of the country, and the number has increased. He said that being a martyr is a great honor, and martyrs leave their families behind, whom we salute.

The ceremony was attended by former President District Bar Major (R) Jahangir Elahi, SP Investigation Syed Mukhtar Shah, Chairman of Churches Association Father Rafiq Javed, General Secretary Zahid Pal Advocate.

Father Naseer William, Father islam Nazak, Father Michael Fayyaz, Elder Nazir Masih, as well as principals of Christian community schools, officials from Bakar Christian Hospital, counselors, men, women, and school children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Women 2019 Church Christian From Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Rs. 2bn released to KP in form of net hydropower p ..

Rs. 2bn released to KP in form of net hydropower profit

3 minutes ago
 Asif Zardari knows 'how to manage economy': Amjad ..

Asif Zardari knows 'how to manage economy': Amjad Khan

3 minutes ago
 US Supreme Court Strikes Down Alabama Voting Map T ..

US Supreme Court Strikes Down Alabama Voting Map That Threatened to Disenfranchi ..

26 seconds ago
 EU tries to thrash out refugee hosting deal

EU tries to thrash out refugee hosting deal

27 seconds ago
 UN lists suspects behind Israel expulsion of right ..

UN lists suspects behind Israel expulsion of rights lawyer

29 seconds ago
 NAB found more evidence in Al-Qadir Trust case: Ir ..

NAB found more evidence in Al-Qadir Trust case: Irfan Qadir

32 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.