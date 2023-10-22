Open Menu

Association Of Flour Mills Owners Demands Revision Of Flour Processing Cost

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Association of flour mills owners demands revision of flour processing cost

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The Atta Chakki Owners Welfare Association has called for fixing the Rs34 per kilogram cost of processing flour instead of the government-assessed rate of Rs 24 per kg.

During a press conference at the Hyderabad press club on Sunday, the association's President Haji Muhammad Memon said the local authorities had fixed the rate of Rs 24 per kg as the processing cost of flour. However, he added, the actual cost was Rs 34 per kg which was Rs10 higher than the official rate.

According to him, due to the cost of wheat procurement and procession, the Chakkis could not sell flour below Rs140 per kg.

He demanded that the official notification concerning the cost should be revised after considering their stance. The association also called for announcing the procurement price for wheat crops for the year 2024.

Farooq Ahmed, Haji Najamuddin Chohan, Muhammad Haroon, Farooq Qamar and other office bearers of the association were present on the occasion.

