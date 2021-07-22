UrduPoint.com
Association Of Former Ambassadors Demands To Place Zahir Jaffar's On ECL

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 08:40 PM

Association of Former Ambassadors demands to place Zahir Jaffar's on ECL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Association of Former Ambassadors (AFA) on Thursday demanded that the name of of murderer Zahir Jaffar should be placed on the ECL to ensure that he does not use his family influence and power to slip away from the country.

The Association of Former Ambassadors (AFA) strongly condemned the gruesome killing of the daughter of former Ambassador Mr. Shaukat Ali Mukaddam and calls for an exemplary punishment for the murderer of Ms Noor.

In a Press Release issued on July 22, over 100 former Ambassadors, members of AFA noted with disgust and horror the brutal and heinous crime and called upon the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take a notice of it to ensure that justice is done. Meanwhile, Police and Prosecutor should get hold of all previous medical and criminal record of the culprit.

Supervision of this case would help reduce alarmingly high crime against women in Islamabad.

The Association appreciated the personal message of support from the Foreign Minister to the bereaved family that the culprit would be brought to justice. The Foreign Secretary lent his support by attending the funeral. Nevertheless, the Association apprehends that the murderer may be made to escape the country using his dual nationality.

Therefore, the Association demands that his name should be placed on the ECL to ensure that he does not use his family influence and power to slip away from the country. It is imperative that justice be served.

