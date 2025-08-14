Open Menu

Association Of International Lawyers , Tando Adam Bar Hold Dignified Independence Day Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Association of International Lawyers , Tando Adam Bar Hold Dignified Independence Day Ceremony

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) To mark Pakistan’s Independence anniversary, the Association of International Lawyers (AIL) Global, in collaboration with the Tando Adam Bar Association, organized a dignified ceremony at the Tando Adam Bar Hall. The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the national anthem, followed by a special cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, AIL Sindh President Advocate Ghulam Qadir Gular Jat, AIL Hyderabad President Advocate Anila Jesani, District President Advocate Sanaullah Junejo, Tando Adam Bar President Advocate Abdullah Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Tando Adam Hunain Tariq Shahani and DSP Tando Adam Abdul Sattar Gurgej said that Independence Day is not merely a day of celebration, but a reminder of sacrifices made and the responsibilities we owe to the nation.

The speakers emphasized that the legal fraternity has always been at the forefront in upholding the Constitution, ensuring justice, and promoting the rule of law, and reaffirmed their commitment to contributing to Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

On the occasion, appreciation certificates were awarded to members for their outstanding performance.

The event was attended by prominent lawyers including Advocate Tanveer Junejo, Advocate Jan Ali Junejo, Advocate Rashid Ali Khan, Advocate Sheikh Javed, Advocate Iftikhar Tareen, as well as notable social, legal, and journalistic personalities from the city.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers for Pakistan’s security, development, and prosperity, along with a renewed pledge of national unity. Participants exchanged Independence Day greetings and stressed the importance of solidarity.

APP/nsm

