- Home
- Pakistan
- Association of International Lawyers , Tando Adam Bar Hold Dignified Independence Day Ceremony
Association Of International Lawyers , Tando Adam Bar Hold Dignified Independence Day Ceremony
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) To mark Pakistan’s Independence anniversary, the Association of International Lawyers (AIL) Global, in collaboration with the Tando Adam Bar Association, organized a dignified ceremony at the Tando Adam Bar Hall. The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the national anthem, followed by a special cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, AIL Sindh President Advocate Ghulam Qadir Gular Jat, AIL Hyderabad President Advocate Anila Jesani, District President Advocate Sanaullah Junejo, Tando Adam Bar President Advocate Abdullah Khattak, Assistant Commissioner Tando Adam Hunain Tariq Shahani and DSP Tando Adam Abdul Sattar Gurgej said that Independence Day is not merely a day of celebration, but a reminder of sacrifices made and the responsibilities we owe to the nation.
The speakers emphasized that the legal fraternity has always been at the forefront in upholding the Constitution, ensuring justice, and promoting the rule of law, and reaffirmed their commitment to contributing to Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.
On the occasion, appreciation certificates were awarded to members for their outstanding performance.
The event was attended by prominent lawyers including Advocate Tanveer Junejo, Advocate Jan Ali Junejo, Advocate Rashid Ali Khan, Advocate Sheikh Javed, Advocate Iftikhar Tareen, as well as notable social, legal, and journalistic personalities from the city.
The ceremony concluded with special prayers for Pakistan’s security, development, and prosperity, along with a renewed pledge of national unity. Participants exchanged Independence Day greetings and stressed the importance of solidarity.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..
Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims
'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH
Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok
‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North Pole with teachers, students f ..
Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23
ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..
Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16
Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks
Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Association of International Lawyers , Tando Adam Bar Hold Dignified Independence Day Ceremony2 minutes ago
-
Environmental inspection drive in Gujrat2 minutes ago
-
Lodhran celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour2 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated with zeal in Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Kohistan jails11 minutes ago
-
Kohat celebrates Independence Day with grandeur11 minutes ago
-
Raza Hayat Hiraj congratulate nation on Independence Day11 minutes ago
-
ICT Police unveil comprehensive security plan for Chehlum procession11 minutes ago
-
Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq victory celebrated in IESCO Head Office12 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated with national zeal in Dera region12 minutes ago
-
Usta Muhammad marks Independence Day with patriotic ceremonies, citywide rally12 minutes ago
-
PMD warns of rapid glacier melt in Gilgit-Baltistan due to unusual heat12 minutes ago
-
Education board celebrates Independence Day12 minutes ago