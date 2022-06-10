Association welcomes withdrawal of 17% ST on seeds

Chairman Pakistan Hi-Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik Friday welcomed the withdrawal of 17 per cent sale tax (ST) on all kinds of seeds in the budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Hi-Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik Friday welcomed the withdrawal of 17 per cent sale tax (ST) on all kinds of seeds in the budget.

He said it would boost agricultural production manifold in the country to meet the ever-increasing staple food needs of growing population in the wake of impending threat of food insecurity.

In a statement issued here, he said entire agriculture sector had expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and especially Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman, who put up their genuine case with the prime minister and convinced him that levy of 17 per cent on all kinds of seeds was injustice to the poor farmers.

Shahzad said the PM was kind enough to accept their demand and promised to abolish it in the budget. He said now withdrawal of sale tax on seeds would encourage farmers, especially rice growers, to use the best quality hi-tech hybrid seeds, which he said would definitely increase crops yield. He said hi-tech hybrid seed technology had revolutionised the farming sector.