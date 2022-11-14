Asstt Commissioner among two killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Pattoki and a driver were killed while four others sustained serious injuries in a road accident near Phoolnagar on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Raja Qasim Mehboob Janjua was driving an official vehicle (LEG-492) when it collided with a carry van coming from opposite direction after crashing into a road divider at Phoolnagar Motorway bypass.

As a result of which, the Assistant Commissioner and carry van driver Asghar Niamat (55) died on the spot while four others identified as Sadiq Khan (60), Samina Siddique (40) Huzaifa (7) and Rafiq (60) suffered critical injuries.

The victims were shifted to trauma centre Phoolnagar while the body of Raja Qasim Mehboob Janjua was shifted to his native village Jhugian, district Khushab.