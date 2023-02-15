Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif said on Wednesday said that assuming power was not the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) desire but the need of the hour, referring to the no-confidence move tabled against former prime minister Imran Khan, back in April 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif said on Wednesday said that assuming power was not the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) desire but the need of the hour, referring to the no-confidence move tabled against former prime minister Imran Khan, back in April 2022.

Talking to a private news channel, Javed Latif said that Imran's regime was responsible for the prevailing dismal financial conditions and rampant inflation in the country.

The minister said that due to the deteriorating economic situation, holding elections separately would be a difficult task as he believed that polls held in tandem would only benefit the country.

Meanwhile, he gave the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) the right to announce the date of elections, saying the commission was an independent institution without any outside interference.