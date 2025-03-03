AST, hospital Gilgit a beacon of hope for vision-related ailments

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 08:25 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital in Gilgit has emerged as a beacon of hope for thousands of poor people suffering from vision-related ailments even before its completion.

Talking to the media, Project Director Brig. (Retd) Arshad Mehmood said that as soon as the hospital started functioning limitedly, it was flooded with poor patients lacking the financial freedom to afford quality treatment in the country's urban centres.

The hospital's construction started in July 2024 and was scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026. Still, the exceptionally high demand for quality eye care prompted the trust's leadership to initiate operations in the incomplete facility, he informed.

Arshad said that the trust was bringing hope to isolated corners of the country through its visionary leadership, dedicated team, community support, generous donors, and state-of-the-art eye care solutions.

He underlined that the locals, who long suffered from a lack of specialized care amid poverty and harsh environmental conditions, had better options than home remedies, which were making a difference in their lives.

Brig. (Retd) Arshad Mehmood said that the trust had to overcome challenges, including geographical isolation, a lack of skilled workforce, financial constraints and others to start the project, which will cost Rs 335 million.

The AST has become a trusted name, attracting patients across the region, of the people living in 14 districts, 10 to 15 per cent have eye-related issues due to poverty, extreme weather, and improper living conditions.

He further informed that since December 17, a team of doctors led by Prof. Dr. Qaim Ali Khan has conducted an impressive total of 3,268 OPDs, providing crucial medical care to patients.

Among these, 1,338 were female, 1,373 were male, and 557 were children.

In addition to consultations, they have successfully performed 166 surgeries.

It is important to emphasise that nearly 80 per cent of patients receive free treatment in all trust-run hospitals in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Kohat, Sukkur, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit.

AST leadership is committed to ensuring that no one in the hills suffers from preventable blindness in Pakistan, he added.

