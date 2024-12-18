Open Menu

AST Starts Eye Care Services In Gilgit

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM

AST starts eye care services in Gilgit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Al-Shifa Trust (AST) started providing free services to the people of remote areas before the completion of the cutting-edge hospital in Gilgit responding to the increasing demand for quality eye care services.

According to a press release issued here, the move, which resulted from a joint venture between the Al-Shifa Trust and the Rupani Foundation, will benefit millions of underserved people, many of whom cannot afford quality services.

In connection, a ceremony was held in which the Minister of Health Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Azam Khan, participated as the chief guest.

The minister said that previously, residents of Gilgit-Baltistan had to travel to other provinces for eye treatments, incurring significant financial and emotional costs. "We are grateful for the considerable reduction in these challenges."

The groundbreaking of the state-of-the-art hospital took place around five months ago, in July 2024. Al-Shifa Trust has prioritized the commencement of its operations, recognizing the urgent need for quality eye care in the area despite its scheduled completion in 2026.

The newly inaugurated facility has already started offering Outpatient Department services and eye surgeries, with fully trained and highly skilled doctors and support teams now on the ground.

All services will be free to the community, reinforcing the trust's commitment to eradicating preventable blindness and improving access to specialized eye care in underserved regions like Gilgit-Baltistan.

Abdul Rehman Mithani, advisor to Rupani Development Initiatives, illuminated the Rupani Foundation's evolution, goals, and ongoing projects at the ceremony. He stated that the foundation focuses on improving people's lives through quality education, community development, and superior healthcare facilities.

Mithani emphasized that the Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital is a remarkable gift for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, offering free treatments, medicines, and surgeries.

Ministers, senior government officials, and other dignitaries also attended the inaugural event and commended Al-Shifa Trust for its visionary approach and timely action in addressing healthcare gaps.

After completion, the facility will be the region's first. It will offer advanced medical care and ensure that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan receive world-class eye treatment close to home.

Participants said that enhancing healthcare access in remote areas was a noble cause and this initiative aimed to revolutionize healthcare delivery by offering cutting-edge medical services to underprivileged communities.

