AST to establish South Asia’s largest eye hospital in Lahore

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) In a monumental initiative that was set to revolutionize eye care in the region, the Al-Shifa Trust (AST) announced on Monday its plan to establish South Asia’s largest eye hospital in Lahore.

Speaking to the media about the project, Major Gen. (Retd) Rehmat Khan said that the hospital would be a beacon of hope for those suffering from preventable blindness and visual impairment, which was a testament to the trust's commitment to serving humanity.

The ambitious project, driven by the trust’s committed management and supported by generous donors, aims to provide world-class eye care services to millions, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds, demonstrating the trust's empathy and compassion,he added.

"We have recognized the urgent need for a comprehensive, state-of-the-art eye hospital in a region where access to specialized eye care remains a significant challenge for the disadvantaged," said President AST, Rehmat Khan.

Highlighting the crucial role of the government of Punjab, which has generously provided 64 Kanal prime land on the Ring Road near Ada Plot, Raiwind for the hospital, this significant contribution underscores the collective effort and support behind this humanitarian cause.

He said the Chief Minister took a personal interest in allotting and transferring valuable land for the humanitarian cause. The ground will be broken in June 2025, and the project will be completed within three years.

Major Gen. (Retd) Rehmat Khan said that the hospital will be able to serve 2000 OPD patients per day, and along with all other services, at least 500 corneal transplants will be held annually.

He informed that advanced Retina, Glaucoma, Cataract, Oculoplasty, Paediatric, and Cornea departments will be established, and a top-notch eye cancer centre will also be part of this hospital.

The trust’s chief said it will be a 150-bed facility with 20 operating rooms and serve almost 20 million people in Lahore and adjacent areas, and its services will be free of cost.

The hospital will also extend its reach to remote and underserved communities through outreach programs using mobile eye clinics and skilled professionals to provide screening, diagnosis, and essential treatment, he said and added "We will also prioritize public awareness campaigns and educational programs that promote eye health, educate communities about common eye diseases, and encourage regular eye check-ups."

Major Gen. (Retd) Rehmat Khan said "We want to empower millions of individuals facing preventable blindness to lead productive and fulfilling lives and contribute to socio-economic development."

On the occasion, the Project Director AST Brig. (Retd) Arshad Mehmood said that preparatory work on the land has been started, the boundary is near its completion, and the construction of the hospital will be completed by September 2027.

"We are currently seeking international experts to design an extensive complex that prioritizes the welfare of the patients."

The trust's visionary leadership is changing the eye care landscape in Pakistan and ensuring that no one is denied the gift of sight due to financial constraints while local and international agencies and experts also acknowledge the trust’s efforts, he added.