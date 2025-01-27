AST Treated 29 Million Eye Patients During Last 30 Years; Rehmat Khan
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Al Shifa Trust(AST)Eye Hospital has treated around 29 million patients in the last 30 years and performs 9,000 surgeries monthly at Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Kohat, Muzaffarabad, Sukkar and Gilgit’s hospital.
President AST Major General (Retd) Rehmat Khan, talking to media men on Monday said that under construction Gilgit Baltistan(GB) hospital was providing services to the public while AST treats 80 per cent of patients free of cost.
The trust also runs one of the widest-spread outreach programs for the prevention of blindness in the country.
Rehmat said that school screening, free eye camps, awareness and Primary eye care sessions were also arranged in far-flung areas of the country throughout the year.
He said that only the private sector could not cope with the challenge of the increasing number of eye patients, adding there was a need to mobilize resources at the Govt level as it has been revealed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics in its 7th Population and Housing Census-2023 that if the growing rate continues, Pakistan’s population will double by 2050 reaching approximately 500 million.
Rehmat said that Al Shifa offered training of doctors and paramedics at its School of Ophthalmology.
He added that approximately 4 per cent of the world's blind live in Pakistan while the combination of aging, sugar and a growing population has significantly increased the number of people with vision impairment.
There was an enormous financial burden of vision impairment in countries such as Pakistan which despite making many advances in addressing eye conditions could not progress enough to keep pace with the growing population’s eye care needs, he added.
