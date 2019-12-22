Astola Island face ecological threats due to increased tourists

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan's first marine protected area of Astola Island was facing ecological threats due to increased influx of tourists at the site.

The Island due to its remote location was not easily accessible as it would take 8 hours long voyage from Karachi to reach the location and even 5 hours travel on boat from Pasni fishing port.

Environmental Protection Agency Balochistan official Muhammad Khan informed that the Island was declared a marine protected area due to its favourable habitat for marine life and fauna.

There were no such complaints received by the local people rather certain environmentalists based in Islamabad had reportedly raised concerns that tourists visiting the Island were making barbeque and other activities damaging the ecology at Astola Island, he added.

"We in case of such situations depute our staff to control the risk whereas the fisheries department is also present in the area. However, the area is hilly which makes it impossible to make such activities by any tourists. The local tourists from Karachi come to Astola for diving including divers from different diving clubs of Karachi," Khan added.

The Island's, he said unique topography and landmarks that made it a worth visiting place include seven different shape hills with surreal patterns, turquoise color water, clean white beach, different color fish and other marine species.

The International Union of Conservation (IUCN) states: "The Astola Island is located approximately 25 km off the coast of Balochistan province, and is Pakistan's largest offshore island spanning 6.7 square kilometer.

The island is ecologically important as its beaches provide nesting ground for the endangered green turtle and hawksbill turtle, while also supporting a large variety of migratory birds. The Astola saw-scaled viper is endemic to the island. While treeless, due to the absence of a fresh water source, the island's vegetation consists of scrubs and large bushes. The island's marine ecology supports a variety of corals, creating a breeding ground for a vast range of marine species." "It is the largest offshore and uninhabited island in the country. Astola Island's sandy beach provides nesting ground for many bird species and the endangered green turtle and hawksbill turtle, and its waters are home to around 35 species of coral, as well as several species of dolphin, whale, and fish.

The island is used by local fishermen for anchoring their boats," the IUCN said.

