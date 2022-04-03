UrduPoint.com

Astonished By Reaction Of PDM To Call For General Elections: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Astonished by reaction of PDM to call for general elections: PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said he was astonished by reaction of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to his calling for general elections.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Astonished by reaction of PDM to our calling for general elections.

They have been crying hoarse abt how our govt has failed & lost support of the ppl so why the fear of elections now? Democrats go to the ppl for support." "Isn't it better for PDM to accept elections rather than being part of a foreign conspiracyfor regime change; and indulging in blatant purchasing of loyalties thereby destroyingour nation's moral fibre?," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Social Media Twitter Democrats Sunday Moral Government Pakistan Petroleum Limited

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

9 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

12 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

21 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.