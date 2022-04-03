Astonished by reaction of PDM to call for general elections: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said he was astonished by reaction of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to his calling for general elections.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Astonished by reaction of PDM to our calling for general elections.

They have been crying hoarse abt how our govt has failed & lost support of the ppl so why the fear of elections now? Democrats go to the ppl for support." "Isn't it better for PDM to accept elections rather than being part of a foreign conspiracyfor regime change; and indulging in blatant purchasing of loyalties thereby destroyingour nation's moral fibre?," he added.