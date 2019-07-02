UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Astore Attracts Tourists In Droves

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 12:40 PM

Astore attracts tourists in droves

The scenic valleys and hilly areas of Astore district are attracting tourists on large scale to avoid scorching heat in plain areas of the country

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The scenic valleys and hilly areas of Astore district are attracting tourists on large scale to avoid scorching heat in plain areas of the country.

Domestic and foreign tourists were coming from different places to enjoy lush green valleys, waterfalls and mountaineering in the district.

Great rush were being seen at Rama, Allahwally lakes, and Dewsai plains where tourists along with families enjoyed pleasant weather .

The arrival of tourists in droves brought happiness in faces of hotel owners, transporters and tour guides as they were earning handsome revenue these days.

Related Topics

Weather Hotel From

Recent Stories

What the law says about Rana Sanaullah’s arrest ..

5 minutes ago

A majority of Pakistanis (66%) have pure grains, s ..

9 minutes ago

Rana Sanaullah, others sent to jail on judicial re ..

34 seconds ago

Czech Move to Revoke Permits for Russia Flights No ..

36 seconds ago

No shortage of medicines in any govt hospital in G ..

38 seconds ago

European stock markets climb at open 02 July 2019

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.