Astore attracts tourists in droves

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The scenic valleys and hilly areas of Astore district are attracting tourists on large scale to avoid scorching heat in plain areas of the country.

Domestic and foreign tourists were coming from different places to enjoy lush green valleys, waterfalls and mountaineering in the district.

Great rush were being seen at Rama, Allahwally lakes, and Dewsai plains where tourists along with families enjoyed pleasant weather .

The arrival of tourists in droves brought happiness in faces of hotel owners, transporters and tour guides as they were earning handsome revenue these days.