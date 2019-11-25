Astore DC reviews progress on 1.5 MW power house Prashing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Azimullah Monday visited the under-construction 1.5 Mega Watt hydel power house Prashing and reviewed progress on the project here.

Assistant Executive Engineer Mohabat Khan gave a detailed briefing to the deputy commissioner regarding the ongoing work and said that the project would be completed by end of December.

The deputy commissioner said no compromise should be made on quality of work and the scheme should be completed at the earliest to provide smooth power supply to residents.

Later, the deputy commissioner was taken round to two megawatt Shigarat and one megawatt Lous hydel power houses and received briefing on those projects. He directed the concerned officials for timely completion of the in order to give relief to masses.