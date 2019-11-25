UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Astore DC Reviews Progress On 1.5 MW Power House Prashing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 12:44 PM

Astore DC reviews progress on 1.5 MW power house Prashing

Deputy Commissioner Azimullah Monday visited the under-construction 1.5 Mega Watt hydel power house Prashing and reviewed progress on the project here

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Azimullah Monday visited the under-construction 1.5 Mega Watt hydel power house Prashing and reviewed progress on the project here.

Assistant Executive Engineer Mohabat Khan gave a detailed briefing to the deputy commissioner regarding the ongoing work and said that the project would be completed by end of December.

The deputy commissioner said no compromise should be made on quality of work and the scheme should be completed at the earliest to provide smooth power supply to residents.

Later, the deputy commissioner was taken round to two megawatt Shigarat and one megawatt Lous hydel power houses and received briefing on those projects. He directed the concerned officials for timely completion of the in order to give relief to masses.

Related Topics

Progress December

Recent Stories

Ali Bangash Clinches Title Of 13Th Chief Of The Na ..

10 minutes ago

UN slams grenade attack on UN vehicle in Kabul tha ..

5 minutes ago

One killed, three injured in Jahanian road acciden ..

2 minutes ago

Bank of Korea (BOK) likely to trim growth outlook ..

13 minutes ago

LVMH buys Tiffany in $16.2 bn deal

2 minutes ago

How dormant herpes springs back to life

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.