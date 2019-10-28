Astore to be made model district: Parliamentary Secretary Health Barkhat Jamal

(@imziishan)

Parliamentary Secretary Health Barkhat Jamal Monday said the provincial government was committed to make Astore a model district in Gilgit-Baltistan with provision of all basic facilities to the masses

ASTRORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) Parliamentary Secretary Health Barkhat Jamal Monday said the provincial government was committed to make Astore a model district in Gilgit-Baltistan with provision of all basic facilities to the masses.

Talking to media here, he said that being a parliamentary secretary he had taken several initiatives for the welfare of people in GB, adding the provincial government was working for provision of all basic facilities to masses at their door-step.

He said several programs and schemes including BISP, Prime Minister Youth Skill Development program and others were running successfully across GB.

He said the people of Astore were peaceful and they always ready to extend cooperation with the government.