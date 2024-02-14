ASTP Significantly Elevates Pakistan's Global Image: Faisal Yousuf
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 10:02 PM
Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) is a pioneering initiative of the Punjab government offering state-of-the-art amenities to both public and private sector companies
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) is a pioneering initiative of the Punjab government offering state-of-the-art amenities to both public and private sector companies.
This was stated by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousuf while presiding over a progress review meeting regarding the operation of the ASTP, here on Wednesday.
He said that the 17-storey ASTP structure houses over 100 offices, including PITB, IT University, Punjab Mass Transit Authority etc that are actively contributing to the dissemination and implementation of technology-related initiatives, including e-Governance, Freelancing, Gaming, and more.
Faisal Yousuf said that the companies housed in ASTP are significantly enhancing Pakistan's global image and contributing to enhanced foreign exchange in the IT sector.
The chairman also praised the companies and employees within Arfa Tower for their role in elevating Pakistan's technological standing on the global stage. He emphasized the importance of these endeavors in fostering better relations and international collaboration.
Dedicated to the IT prodigy late Arfa Karim, the building is earthquake resistant with a fire graded civil structure. The Arfa Tower also provides cutting-edge facilities, including a Gym, Day Care Center, Bank, Food Court, air-conditioned environment, and other state-of-the-art amenities for companies and employees, creating an optimal working environment. The facility also ensures convenience with ample Parking Space and connectivity with the public transport network.
