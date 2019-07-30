UrduPoint.com
Astronomers Second Fawad Chaudhry’s Prediction For Eid-ul-Azha

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 03:03 PM

The Zilhaj moon is likely to be sighted on August 2, Friday in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and other Asian countries.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 30th July, 2019) The astronomers have predicted that the Zilhaj moon will be sighted on Friday evening. First Zilhaj will be observed on August 3, Saturday while Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on Monday, August 12.

The Zilhaj moon will be born on Thursday, August 1 at international standard time GMT/UT 3:11am and according to Pakistan Standard Time, it will be born at 8:11am on August 1.

The astronomers said that it would be difficult to view the moon with the help of telescope on Thursday, August 1.

First Zilhaj 1440 Hijri is likely to be observed on August 3, Saturday and Muslims in the country will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on August 12, Monday.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has already announced the date for Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the lunar calendar prepared by the Science Ministry, Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in Pakistan on August 12.

Fawad Chaudhry had come up with a five-year lunar calendar to end the moon sighting controversies once and for all. He also launched a mobile application for moon sighting.

The Lunar Calendar prepared with the help of experts includes the important dates from 2019 till 2024.

According to this lunar calendar, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on June 5 while Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on August 12 this year.

