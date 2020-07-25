Astute leadership of PM Imran Khan ended dynastic rule driven by crony capitalism, nepotism: Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said the astute leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan ended the dynastic rule driven by crony capitalism and nepotism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said the astute leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan ended the dynastic rule driven by crony capitalism and nepotism.

In a statement on social media networking site, he said the protocol culture of family members of elected officials, using taxpayers money to accumulate personal assets instead of building the nation ended. He said July 25 was the masses' victory day.