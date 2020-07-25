UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Astute Leadership Of PM Imran Khan Ended Dynastic Rule Driven By Crony Capitalism, Nepotism: Ali Zaidi

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 11:07 PM

Astute leadership of PM Imran Khan ended dynastic rule driven by crony capitalism, nepotism: Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said the astute leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan ended the dynastic rule driven by crony capitalism and nepotism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said the astute leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan ended the dynastic rule driven by crony capitalism and nepotism.

In a statement on social media networking site, he said the protocol culture of family members of elected officials, using taxpayers money to accumulate personal assets instead of building the nation ended. He said July 25 was the masses' victory day.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Social Media SITE Ali Haider Money July Family

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

7 minutes ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

22 minutes ago

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

3 hours ago

Police impounds truck trawler, allegedly smuggling ..

12 seconds ago

Ecuador Warns China, Other Countries Against Illeg ..

14 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 203 prisoners ahead of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.