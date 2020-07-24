UrduPoint.com
ASU Seize 1089 Kg Hashish

Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:31 PM

The Collectorate of Customs Anti-Smuggling Unit (ASU) Dera Ismail Khan on Friday seized 1080 Kilograms Hashish along with offending vehicle worth Rs 330 millions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Collectorate of Customs Anti-Smuggling Unit (ASU) Dera Ismail Khan on Friday seized 1080 Kilograms Hashish along with offending vehicle worth Rs 330 millions.

Deputy Collector Customs said that in pursuance of information provided by Additional Deputy Collector, the ASU made tight vigilance at the road and intercepted the truck on its way from Quetta to Punjab via Daraban Road D.

I Khan.

The Hashish was concealed in hidden cavities of the truck.

Case has been registered against arrested the accused under CNSA and investigation under progress.

