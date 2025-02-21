ASWA drive tree plantation campaign in kamber

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Ababeel Social Welfare Association (ASWA) launched a tree plantation campaign in Quaid-e-Azam Park, District, and Sessions Court on Kamber Shahdadkot on Friday.

Climate change was occurring worldwide, and its impact on our region was significant. Over the past few years, floods caused by heavy rains brought immense devastation, which we had witnessed with our own eyes. Said Rehana Chandio and Advocate Nawab udin Chandio explaind to the attendees. The tree plantation campaign was inaugurated by Rehana Chandio, who planted the first sapling. The goal of ASWA's tree plantation campaign is to plant thousands of trees across various locations in the district.

In Quaid-e-Azam Park, District, and Sessions Court, trees such as Chikoo, Jaman, Mango, Mulberry, Orange, Malta, and Olive were planted. The program organized for awareness about the climate change. Noorllah Khoso explained about the climate changes and its effects in excellence manner.

Rehana Chandio (In-charge of Safe (Protection) House Kambar)ASWA President Nawabuddin and General Secretary Shah Murad Soomro, Noorallah Khoso, various Social activities and officials were attended the event.