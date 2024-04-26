(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to The Netherlands Suljuk Mustansar Tarar on Friday attended the 26th World Energy Congress held in the city of Rotterdam and represented Pakistan at the High-Level Roundtable on climate change, energy security, and clean energy transition.

The World Energy Congress is the world’s longest-established energy event, having shaped the global energy agenda for a century. This is the only global energy event convening over 200 speakers and 70 plus ministers, alongside over 7,000 international energy stakeholders.

The four-day event bridged sectors, geographies, generations and systems to make faster, fairer, and more far-reaching energy transitions happen.

Ambassador Tarar shared Pakistan's viewpoint on collective strategy to tackle climate change and highlighted Pakistan’s policy frameworks like the National Electric Vehicle Policy, and Alternate and Renewable Energy Policy, said a press release.

He also met Deputy Prime Minister Rob Jetten of The Netherlands and CEO and Secretary General of World Energy Congress Dr. Angela Wilkinson.

In the meeting, he discussed exploring opportunities for technical expertise and collaboration to drive Pakistan's energy transition forward.