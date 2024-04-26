At 26th WEC, Envoy Highlights Pakistan's Viewpoint On Climate Change Strategy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 08:38 PM
Ambassador of Pakistan to The Netherlands Suljuk Mustansar Tarar on Friday attended the 26th World Energy Congress held in the city of Rotterdam and represented Pakistan at the High-Level Roundtable on climate change, energy security, and clean energy transition
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to The Netherlands Suljuk Mustansar Tarar on Friday attended the 26th World Energy Congress held in the city of Rotterdam and represented Pakistan at the High-Level Roundtable on climate change, energy security, and clean energy transition.
The World Energy Congress is the world’s longest-established energy event, having shaped the global energy agenda for a century. This is the only global energy event convening over 200 speakers and 70 plus ministers, alongside over 7,000 international energy stakeholders.
The four-day event bridged sectors, geographies, generations and systems to make faster, fairer, and more far-reaching energy transitions happen.
Ambassador Tarar shared Pakistan's viewpoint on collective strategy to tackle climate change and highlighted Pakistan’s policy frameworks like the National Electric Vehicle Policy, and Alternate and Renewable Energy Policy, said a press release.
He also met Deputy Prime Minister Rob Jetten of The Netherlands and CEO and Secretary General of World Energy Congress Dr. Angela Wilkinson.
In the meeting, he discussed exploring opportunities for technical expertise and collaboration to drive Pakistan's energy transition forward.
Recent Stories
UAF to ink MoU with Ethiopian universities
Scouts playing exemplary role in serving humanity: Dr Iqrar
Punjab Police cricket honored with shields, medals & CCI certificates
Bugti issues directives to operate circular road parking plaza
PML-N to become more strong under Nawaz Sharif: Rana Sanaullah
300 raids conducted on hideous of drug-dealers
IP rights crucial in achieving SDG : Jam Kamal
Commissioner urges effective action against electricity theft
PAK-EPA's clean lab boosts environmental analysis capabilities with advanced ICP ..
Romania court opens way for start of influencer Tate's trial
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) delegation visits WSSCA
13 outlets sealed for violating Hepatitis preventive SOPs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAF to ink MoU with Ethiopian universities5 minutes ago
-
Scouts playing exemplary role in serving humanity: Dr Iqrar4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police cricket honored with shields, medals & CCI certificates4 minutes ago
-
Bugti issues directives to operate circular road parking plaza4 minutes ago
-
PML-N to become more strong under Nawaz Sharif: Rana Sanaullah4 minutes ago
-
300 raids conducted on hideous of drug-dealers4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges effective action against electricity theft7 minutes ago
-
PAK-EPA's clean lab boosts environmental analysis capabilities with advanced ICP-OES instrument7 minutes ago
-
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) delegation visits WSSCA4 minutes ago
-
13 outlets sealed for violating Hepatitis preventive SOPs4 minutes ago
-
MoU was signed between Punjab Police, KIPS education system10 minutes ago
-
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan meets HCBA Multan delegation4 minutes ago