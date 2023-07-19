At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gilani emphasizes urgent need for action

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Former Prime Minister Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday addressed the Kashmir Martyrs Day Conference held at the British House of Commons wherein he emphasized the need for urgent action by the international community to protect the human rights of the Kashmiris.

Gilani shed light on the critical issues faced by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The event brought together renowned personalities, including Rt Hon. Debbie Abrahams, Chairperson APPG on Kashmir, members of the British parliament, members of the civil society, and Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Self Determination Movement International.

Senator Gilani told the gathering that the tragic events of 21 Muslim protestors who were brutally killed by Dogra forces in Srinagar nearly a century ago.

He emphasized that this crime against humanity had been repeated numerous times, perpetuating a humanitarian crisis that demands the attention of every freedom-loving individual.

The senator stressed that the Kashmir issue was not limited to a dispute between Pakistan and India rather it was an international concern that stained the conscience of humanity.

He expressed his appreciation for the strong resonance the Kashmir issue held within the United Kingdom, particularly among British Pakistanis and defenders of human rights.

He commended the audience for their unwavering support and dedication to keeping the flame of the Kashmiri freedom struggle alive.

Senator Gilani stressed the urgent need for increased support and solidarity with the beleaguered people of IIOJK, who continue to suffer under the relentless onslaught of Indian atrocities.

Highlighting the grave situation on the ground, Gilani pointed out that the Hindutva-inspired agenda aimed to erode the cultural and political identity of Kashmiris, further intensifying their suffering.

He condemned the sinister project initiated on 5 August 2019 to transform Kashmiris into a minority in their own land, which has been accompanied by the alteration of IIOJK's boundaries, the settlement of non-Kashmiris in the region, and the erosion of fundamental rights.

The senator highlighted the ongoing military siege imposed by India, resulting in the systematic targeting and persecution of Kashmiri leadership and youth.

Drawing attention to the plight of Yasin Malik, a prominent Kashmiri leader, Senator Gilani denounced India's inhumane treatment of him. Despite already serving a life sentence following a sham trial, Indian authorities are now seeking a death penalty, further exemplifying India's consistent violation of human rights and usurpation of fundamental freedoms, he added.

The senator emphasized that India's oppressive tactics had not deterred the Kashmiri people from their pursuit of their inalienable rights, which are fueled by the unwavering support of individuals like those in attendance.

Senator Gilani called upon India to completely lift the inhuman military siege and lockdown in IIOJK, cease all extra-judicial killings and other human rights abuses, release all political prisoners, including Yasin Malik.

He also called for repealing all draconian laws restricting fundamental freedoms, removing restrictions on media to ensure transparency and free flow of information, halt the illegal demographic change underway in IIOJK and granting free access to UN Special Mandate Holders to investigate human rights violations.

The senator demanded of India to allow access to other human rights and humanitarian organizations and respect the right to self-determination of the people of IIOJK, as promised by relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The Speakers at the conference also expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris and called upon India to end human rights violations in IIOJK.

They expressed their commitment to supporting the cause and vowed to continue their efforts to bring justice to the people of IIOJK.

The Kashmir Conference in the House of Commons served as a platform to raise awareness about the plight of the Kashmiri people and the urgent need for international action.