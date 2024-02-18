Open Menu

At Last Leg Of Winter; AJK Lashes With Snow And Rainfall In The Upper Reaches And Plains.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2024 | 10:00 PM

At Last Leg of Winter; AJK lashes with snow and rainfall in the upper reaches and plains.

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) At the third and last leg of winter, various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir lashed with heavy snowfall on the upper reaches, including the scenic Neelam and Leepa vallies, and rainfall in the plains since late Saturday night.

Mercury fell to a greater extent, turning the weather chill again in the top reaches of the picturesque Neelam and Leepa valleys, besides the rain-hit ground parts of the state.

Earlier, the recent persistent dryness had  caused an outbreak of seasonal diseases, including allergy, flu, and fever, in various parts of AJK, besides reducing the water level in rivers and dams to an alarming extent because of the lack of rain in the region as well.

 

Various parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir received rainfall in the plains as well as at the upper reaches of the state mid-last night of Saturday and Sunday in Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Neelam and Leepa valleys, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, and some adjoining areas of the state.

The metrological department has, meanwhile, predicted continuation of the rainfall in plains and snowfall at the top mountainous parts of the AJK during the next 72 hours. The entire region had earlier passed through the dry weather for over three months.

APP/ahr/378

