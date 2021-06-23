UrduPoint.com
At Least 1 Dead And16 People Injured In Johar Town Blast In Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:27 AM

At least 1 dead and16 people injured in Johar Town blast in Lahore

Police say four people are in critical condition, investigation is under way and the entire area has been cordoned off.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2021) At least 15 people have been injured in a blast that took place in Johar Town area of the provincial capital.

The blast has damaged the windowpanes of nearby buildings in Johar Town. A car and a number of buildings have also been damaged by the blast near Shok Chowk.

However, it is not yet clear that what kind of blast is it.

The injured including the police constables have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital. According to the latest reports, some injured are in critical condition.

Police and rescue workers have reached the spot and started operation.

According to the rescue workers, it was gas pipeline that exploaded and cuaused damage.

But there was witness woman who contradicted the rescue workers, saying that blast took place inside a motorcycle that damaged the nearby buildings.

The police have been investigating the matter, forensic experts have also reached there and the place of incident have been cordoned off.

(Details to follow).

