At least 10 dead in SW Pakistan mosque bombing: police

At least 10 people were killed and 16 others wounded in a bomb blast during evening prayers at a mosque in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, police and a doctor said

Quetta, Pakistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :At least 10 people were killed and 16 others wounded in a bomb blast during evening prayers at a mosque in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, police and a doctor said.

Police chief of Balochistan province Mohsin Hassan Butt told AFP the blast took place in a satellite town near Quetta, the province's main city.

Doctor Mohammad Waseem at Quetta's Sandeman hospital confirmed that 10 dead bodies and 16 injured people had arrived at the facility.