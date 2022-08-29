At least 10 drown as boat capsizes in Indus river

JAMSHORO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :At least 10 people have died after a boat loaded with passengers capsized in River Indus near Bilawalpur, Jamshoro.

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Farid Uddin Mustafa said 10 bodies had been retrieved from the river so far, and shifted to the Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences.

The boat was carrying 20 passengers when it capsized in the flooded river.

Those who died in the unfortunate incident were identified as Vakila Khokhar, Rehan Khokhar, Reshmaan Khokhar, Samina Khokhar, Manzoor Khokhar, Farooq Khokhar, Iqra Imrani, Shabana Rahputo, Shahzoor Chana and Zubeida Chana.