UrduPoint.com

At Least 10 Drown As Boat Capsizes In Indus River

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 05:50 PM

At least 10 drown as boat capsizes in Indus river

JAMSHORO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :At least 10 people have died after a boat loaded with passengers capsized in River Indus near Bilawalpur, Jamshoro.

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Farid Uddin Mustafa said 10 bodies had been retrieved from the river so far, and shifted to the Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences.

The boat was carrying 20 passengers when it capsized in the flooded river.

Those who died in the unfortunate incident were identified as Vakila Khokhar, Rehan Khokhar, Reshmaan Khokhar, Samina Khokhar, Manzoor Khokhar, Farooq Khokhar, Iqra Imrani, Shabana Rahputo, Shahzoor Chana and Zubeida Chana.

Related Topics

Died Jamshoro From Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged review meeting regarding arrangement ..

UVAS arranged review meeting regarding arrangements of International Poultry Exp ..

23 minutes ago
 UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Flood Relief C ..

UVAS Vice-Chancellor inaugurates ‘Flood Relief Camp’

23 minutes ago
 Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman I ..

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman Imran , Tarin, Leghari and Jhag ..

3 hours ago
 Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all se ..

Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all set to start tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw fro ..

Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw from IMF deal

4 hours ago
 What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in ..

What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in format?

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.