At Least 10 Gram “charas”  be Allowed In Pakistan, A Lawyer Pleads In SHC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 03:35 PM

At least 10 gram “charas”  be allowed in Pakistan, a lawyer pleads in SHC

Ghulam Abbas Saeein whose petition has been rejected by the Sindh High Court argues that the government may have huge revenue if the small quantity of 10 gram charas is allowed in Pakistan, because the money earned by this directly goes into the wrong hands. He also argues that it is very effective for treatment of different diseases including Covid-19.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2020) A lawyer asked Sindh High Court to decriminalize 10gram “Charas” (hashish) in Pakistan, contending that it was effective for treatment of different diseases including Covid-19.

Advocate Ghulam Asghar Saeein who practices in Karachi said that charas was very useful and effective substance.

“Israeli experts have called it effective even for treatment of Covid-19,” said the lawyer while quoting a news published with a local newspaper.

However, Sindh High Court rejected his plea after hearing his arguments in the favor of “10 gram charas”.

It was commonly used in Pakistan, for instance around the shrines by gentle people, he argued.

“The government will have revenue if 10 gram charas is allowed in Pakistan, because the money earned by the sale of this substance directly goes into the hands of mostly criminals," he said.

He also said that police would also not tease the citizens for having such small quantity of 10 gram charas if it was allowed.

“ Me ne kaha mehrbani se 10 gram charas ko decriminalize kya jay,” (I just Pleaded that kindly 10 gram charas be allowed in the country) said the lawyer while talking to the reporters outside the courtroom.

He said it was allowed in many countries of the world like Albania, Argentina, Australia and others, this small amount should also be allowed here in Pakistan.

