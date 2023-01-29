UrduPoint.com

At Least 10 Kids Dies As Boat Capsizes In Tanda Dam, Kohat

Published January 29, 2023

At least 10 kids dies as boat capsizes in Tanda Dam, Kohat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :At least ten children were killed after a boat carrying tourists capsized in Tanda Dam in Kohat on Sunday.

According to a private media report, ten children have died after a boat carrying 25 tourists including many children aged between 10-15 year were students of a religious seminary (Madrasah) overturned in the Tanda Dam of Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Kohat deputy commissioner said due to the non-availability of divers in Kohat, a team was called from Peshawar.

He said the divers managed to rescue eight others alive from the water. More than 40 personnel of Rescue-1122 participated in the rescue activities, 4 boats and 2 recovery vehicles were also involved in the rescue operation.

