At least 10 kids dies as boat capsizes in Tanda Dam, Kohat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :At least ten children were killed after a boat carrying tourists capsized in Tanda Dam in Kohat on Sunday.

According to a private media report, ten children have died after a boat carrying 25 tourists including many children aged between 10-15 year were students of a religious seminary (Madrasah) overturned in the Tanda Dam of Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Kohat deputy commissioner said due to the non-availability of divers in Kohat, a team was called from Peshawar.

He said the divers managed to rescue eight others alive from the water. More than 40 personnel of Rescue-1122 participated in the rescue activities, 4 boats and 2 recovery vehicles were also involved in the rescue operation.