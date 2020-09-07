At least 10 killed, eight injured in mine collapse incident

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :At least 10 persons were killed while eight others sustained injuries when a marble mine collapsed at Ziarat area of Tehsil Safi of district Mohmand said Rescue-1122 here on Monday.

Director General Rescue-1122, Dr Khateer Ahmad said that rescue teams reached to the incident place and started search and rescue operation.

DG said that more miners were also expected under the debris. He said that more rescue personnel have been dispatched to Mohmand from Peshawar and Charsadda.

Dr Khateer said that a contingent of Rescue-1122 along with heavy machinery and ambulances were present at marble mine to retrieve the missing.

The deceased were identified as Fida Hussain son of Mir Zaman, Yaseen son of Bashir, Shah Sawar son of Raj Wali, Sher Zada son of Wahid, Farhad son Sher Khan, Farhad Khan son of Mir Zaman, Waheed son of Mir Zada, driver Muhammad Khan and two nephews of Malik Abul Halim Safi.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Special Assistant to CM on Mines and Mineral Arif Ahmadzai expressed grief and sorrow over the incident and directed the concerned authorities to provide relief immediately.