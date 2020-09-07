UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 10 Killed, Eight Injured In Mine Collapse Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 10:40 PM

At least 10 killed, eight injured in mine collapse incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :At least 10 persons were killed while eight others sustained injuries when a marble mine collapsed at Ziarat area of Tehsil Safi of district Mohmand said Rescue-1122 here on Monday.

Director General Rescue-1122, Dr Khateer Ahmad said that rescue teams reached to the incident place and started search and rescue operation.

DG said that more miners were also expected under the debris. He said that more rescue personnel have been dispatched to Mohmand from Peshawar and Charsadda.

Dr Khateer said that a contingent of Rescue-1122 along with heavy machinery and ambulances were present at marble mine to retrieve the missing.

The deceased were identified as Fida Hussain son of Mir Zaman, Yaseen son of Bashir, Shah Sawar son of Raj Wali, Sher Zada son of Wahid, Farhad son Sher Khan, Farhad Khan son of Mir Zaman, Waheed son of Mir Zada, driver Muhammad Khan and two nephews of Malik Abul Halim Safi.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Special Assistant to CM on Mines and Mineral Arif Ahmadzai expressed grief and sorrow over the incident and directed the concerned authorities to provide relief immediately.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Driver Safi Charsadda Ziarat From

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 470 new COVID-19 cases, ..

54 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

1 hour ago

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah achieves 99% continued oc ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan&#039;s Kanupp-II nuclear reactor to start ..

2 hours ago

DEWA receives registration requests for WETEX, DSS ..

3 hours ago

Mo’asher - secondary market transactions account ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.