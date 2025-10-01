At Least 10 Militants Killed In Quetta IBO, 2 Security Personnel Injured
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2025 | 01:28 PM
Sources say joint operation was launched after credible intelligence indicated presence of a militant formation in Ghaza Band hills
QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1, 2025) The Security forces killed at least 10 suspected India-backed militants during an intelligence-based operation in the mountainous area of Aghberg near Ghaza Band on the outskirts of Quetta late Tuesday night.
Two security personnel sustained injuries during the intense exchange of fire.
According to security sources, the joint operation was launched after credible intelligence indicated the presence of a militant formation in the Ghaza Band hills. The group was allegedly linked to proscribed outfits and involved in multiple terrorist activities with reported Indian support.
Frontier Corps (FC), Pakistan Army, and other law enforcement agencies took part in the operation. Security forces surrounded the area, prompting the militants to open heavy fire. The gun battle lasted nearly two hours, leaving 10 militants dead. Several were later identified as perpetrators of past attacks.
Bodies of the slain militants were shifted from the site, with blood samples and fingerprints collected for further investigation. Weapons seized included AK-47 rifles, grenades, rocket launchers, heavy machine guns, and large quantities of ammunition.
The injured security personnel were shifted to a military hospital in Quetta, where their condition was said to be stable. Authorities confirmed no civilian casualties occurred, as the area had been sealed off during the operation.
Officials described the raid as significant, coming a day after a suicide attack at an FC headquarters in Quetta’s Model Town killed 12 civilians and left dozens injured. Security across Balochistan has since been tightened.
The provincial government praised the timely operation, calling it a major step toward eliminating terrorism. The ISPR reaffirmed that security forces remain committed to eradicating militancy nationwide.
