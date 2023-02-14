- Home
- At least 10 years of economic emergency in the country is inevitable. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 03:24 PM
National consensus on economic stability is necessary instead of elections.PMLQ
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2023) The forces of Pakistan and law enforcement agencies are facing the challenges of terrorism and economic hoarding. Leader of Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan expressed these views in a press release.
He said that The common man is interested in cheap flour and petroleum products.
He is not particularly interested in political affairs
Political leaders should present a Charter for the Welfare State to save the state instead of politics.