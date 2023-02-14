At least 10 years of economic emergency in the country is inevitable. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

National consensus on economic stability is necessary instead of elections.PMLQ

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2023) The forces of Pakistan and law enforcement agencies are facing the challenges of terrorism and economic hoarding. Leader of Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan expressed these views in a press release.

He said that The common man is interested in cheap flour and petroleum products.

He is not particularly interested in political affairs

Political leaders should present a Charter for the Welfare State to save the state instead of politics.