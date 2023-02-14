UrduPoint.com

At Least 10 Years Of Economic Emergency In The Country Is Inevitable. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 03:24 PM

At least 10 years of economic emergency in the country is inevitable. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

National consensus on economic stability is necessary instead of elections.PMLQ

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2023) The forces of Pakistan and law enforcement agencies are facing the challenges of terrorism and economic hoarding. Leader of Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan expressed these views in a press release.

He said that The common man is interested in cheap flour and petroleum products.

He is not particularly interested in political affairs
Political leaders should present a Charter for the Welfare State to save the state instead of politics.

Related Topics

Pakistan Man Muslim Flour

Recent Stories

vivo V25 5G OR Samsung A53: Which Smartphone Shoul ..

Vivo V25 5G OR Samsung A53: Which Smartphone Should You Go For?

15 minutes ago
 Chief Of The Naval Staff Meets Us Ambassador

Chief Of The Naval Staff Meets Us Ambassador

23 minutes ago
 Get a chance to win PSL matches for free!

Get a chance to win PSL matches for free!

27 minutes ago
 Former BAP Minister Asim Kurd Gello joins PPP

Former BAP Minister Asim Kurd Gello joins PPP

53 minutes ago
 Khalifa Al Marar heads UAE delegation at high-leve ..

Khalifa Al Marar heads UAE delegation at high-level conference in support of occ ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts to Al Qas ..

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts to Al Qasimia University

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.