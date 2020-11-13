UrduPoint.com
At Least 11 Indians Killed In Pakistan Cross-Border Shelling - Army

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) At least 11 Indians died and more than 20 were hurt in a cross-border attack by Pakistan in the Kashmir region on Friday, the Indian army was quoted by media as saying.

Army spokesman Rajesh Kalia said Pakistan used a variety of weapons including mortars, according to The Hindu website. There were four army personnel, a border guard and six civilians among those killed.

"Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian areas. Three Indian army soldiers were also killed and three soldiers were injured," Col. Kalia said.

The Indian armed forces retaliated to what they said were unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan by launching strikes into the Pakistani-administered part of the disputed Kashmir region.

"Several ammunition dumps and multiple terrorist launch pads have been damaged," the Army was quoted as saying, adding there were casualties on the Pakistani side.

Ties between India and Pakistan broke down after India downgraded the status of a Muslim-majority part of Kashmir under its control and broke it up into two union territories in August 2019. Incidents of cross-border shelling have been frequent but none have been as deadly.

