Open Menu

At Least 11 Killed In Tribal Clash In Kurram

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 12, 2024 | 03:32 PM

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

Police say they arrived in area, and an investigation into shooting incidents is underway

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12nd, 2024) At least 11 people were killed and several others injured during a tribal clash in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

The clash took place between two tribes.

According to Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud, the incident occurred in Kunj Alizai, where 11 people were killed and 6 injured in an exchange of gunfire.

The injured have been shifted to hospitals.

Police stated that they arrived in the area, and an investigation into the shooting incidents is underway.

DC Javedullah mentioned that efforts are being made to secure routes across the district and restore normalcy.

Former MNA and Jirga member Pir Haider Ali Shah said that Jirga members have been working on a peace agreement between the tribes. It is worth noting that several people have lost their lives and been injured in previous tribal conflicts in Kurram.

Related Topics

Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange Jirga Agreement

Recent Stories

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

7 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

16 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

20 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

24 hours ago
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

1 day ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

1 day ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

1 day ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

1 day ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 day ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan