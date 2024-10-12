At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

(@Abdulla99267510)

Police say they arrived in area, and an investigation into shooting incidents is underway

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12nd, 2024) At least 11 people were killed and several others injured during a tribal clash in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

The clash took place between two tribes.

According to Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud, the incident occurred in Kunj Alizai, where 11 people were killed and 6 injured in an exchange of gunfire.

The injured have been shifted to hospitals.

Police stated that they arrived in the area, and an investigation into the shooting incidents is underway.

DC Javedullah mentioned that efforts are being made to secure routes across the district and restore normalcy.

Former MNA and Jirga member Pir Haider Ali Shah said that Jirga members have been working on a peace agreement between the tribes. It is worth noting that several people have lost their lives and been injured in previous tribal conflicts in Kurram.