At Least 11 Killed In Tribal Clash In Kurram
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 12, 2024 | 03:32 PM
Police say they arrived in area, and an investigation into shooting incidents is underway
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12nd, 2024) At least 11 people were killed and several others injured during a tribal clash in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.
The clash took place between two tribes.
According to Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud, the incident occurred in Kunj Alizai, where 11 people were killed and 6 injured in an exchange of gunfire.
The injured have been shifted to hospitals.
Police stated that they arrived in the area, and an investigation into the shooting incidents is underway.
DC Javedullah mentioned that efforts are being made to secure routes across the district and restore normalcy.
Former MNA and Jirga member Pir Haider Ali Shah said that Jirga members have been working on a peace agreement between the tribes. It is worth noting that several people have lost their lives and been injured in previous tribal conflicts in Kurram.
Recent Stories
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt provides tents, water to Jirga participants14 minutes ago
-
Transparency International release recommendations for Pakistan’s First Carbon Credits Guidelines24 minutes ago
-
KP decides restarting work on Rs16b Safe City Project24 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed on 5 districts of Punjab34 minutes ago
-
MDA launches cleanup operation34 minutes ago
-
The book “Yeh Roshni Fareb Hai” launhed at PAC34 minutes ago
-
Eight illegal bird dealers arrested, fined44 minutes ago
-
Seven power thieves nabbed44 minutes ago
-
Man held over hoax call44 minutes ago
-
Gynecologists advise pregnant women to stay indoors during peak pollution hours, smog season54 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts operation against substandard food items in DIKhan54 minutes ago
-
CM emphasizes protection of migratory birds54 minutes ago