At least 11 people injured in blast in Kharan area of Balochistan

The Balochistan CM has expressed sorrow over loss of life and strongly condemned the cowardly act of terrorists, saying that these acts could not lower the morale of the people.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2021) At least 11 people have been injured in blast in Kharan area of Balochistan on Tuesday.

The police and rescue workers reached the spot soon after the incident and started their operation.

According to the reports, the police have cordoned off the area while the rescuers shifted them to Kharan Hospital for medical treatment.

The police said that 4 to 5 kilograms of explosives were used in the blast. Balochistan Chief Minister took notice and strongly condemned the blast. He ordered the law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident.

The CM also expressed sorrow over loss of precious lives, saying that the enemies of the country are trying to disturb peace ; however, such cowardly acts could not lower the morale of people.

he also directed the relevant authorities to ensure the best medical facilities to the injured.

A day earlier, at least one person died while two others injured after a bomb exploded in in Lasbela district of Balochistan on Monday night.

A vehicle exploded near Shakir Hotel on the main RCD highway in Lasbela district of Balochistan.