UrduPoint.com

At Least 11 People Injured In Blast In Kharan Area Of Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 02:46 PM

At least 11 people injured in blast in Kharan area of Balochistan

The Balochistan CM has expressed sorrow over loss of life and strongly condemned the cowardly act of terrorists, saying that these acts could not lower the morale of the people.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2021) At least 11 people have been injured in blast in Kharan area of Balochistan on Tuesday.

The police and rescue workers reached the spot soon after the incident and started their operation.

According to the reports, the police have cordoned off the area while the rescuers shifted them to Kharan Hospital for medical treatment.

The police said that 4 to 5 kilograms of explosives were used in the blast. Balochistan Chief Minister took notice and strongly condemned the blast. He ordered the law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident.

The CM also expressed sorrow over loss of precious lives, saying that the enemies of the country are trying to disturb peace ; however, such cowardly acts could not lower the morale of people.

he also directed the relevant authorities to ensure the best medical facilities to the injured.

A day earlier, at least one person died while two others injured after a bomb exploded in in Lasbela district of Balochistan on Monday night.

A vehicle exploded near Shakir Hotel on the main RCD highway in Lasbela district of Balochistan.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Chief Minister Police Hotel Vehicle Died Kharan Lasbela Best

Recent Stories

Blasts, gunfire heard in Afghan capital: AFP, witn ..

Blasts, gunfire heard in Afghan capital: AFP, witness

9 minutes ago
 QCC, G42 Healthcare partner to enhance laboratory ..

QCC, G42 Healthcare partner to enhance laboratory testing services

19 minutes ago
 Terrorists Enter Hospital in Kabul After Explosion ..

Terrorists Enter Hospital in Kabul After Explosion - Eyewitness

9 minutes ago
 Safronov Now Accused of Leaking Info About Russian ..

Safronov Now Accused of Leaking Info About Russian Military Activities in Syria ..

9 minutes ago
 Kohli, Anushka's 10-month old daughter faces threa ..

Kohli, Anushka's 10-month old daughter faces threats following Shami defense

26 minutes ago
 Around six hundred crafts people displaying artwor ..

Around six hundred crafts people displaying artwork;attracting people

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.