At Least 11 People Injured In Student Clash At PU

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 52 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 06:24 PM

At least 11 people injured in student clash at PU

The reason of the clash between two students groups at Punjab University is not yet clear.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2020) At least 11 people including five security guards were injured after clash between two groups of students erupted in Punjab University, the reports say.

According to the details, the clash erupted between the students at Institute of Gender Studies on sports day. The members of both groups thrashed each other. However, there is no confirm report yet about the clash.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospital where the doctors say their condition is under control.

The guards came forward to reconcile the angry students but they got injured. Heavy police contingents reached the varsity campus soon after the administration informed them about the clash. The police say that some vehicles have also been set on fire by the angry students. They say that they took control over the situation and all those who had any role in this clash have also been arrested. The Varsity Spokesman says that the situation is under control but he did not share anything as to why this clash erupted at the campus.

