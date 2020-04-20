'At least 115 children infected with coronavirus in Sindh'

At least 115 children below the age of 10 had been infected with coronavirus in Sindh, according to the provincial health department report on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :At least 115 children below the age of 10 had been infected with coronavirus in Sindh, according to the provincial health department report on Monday.

The Sindh health department said the virus had spread to 27 districts in the province. Karachi's East district was the most affected area with 459 known cases, a private news channel said.

At least 453 cases were reported in Karachi's South district and 337 cases in Sukkur, the report said.

It added the total number of known cases in Karachi's Central district was 327, while West district had 170 cases.

So far 203 cases had been reported in Hyderabad and Mirpur Khas district had reported only two cases, according to the report.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Sindh were standing at 2,762 and the virus had so far claimed 61 lives in the province, the report concluded.