At least 12 passengers killed, 10 others injured in vans' accident near Kot Ladha

GUJRANWALA: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 13th, 2022) At least 12 passengers were killed and 10 others injured after two vans collided with a third vehicle approaching them from the opposite direction near Kot Ladha in Gujranwala on Friday.

The police said 28 passengers were travelling in both vans coming from Sargodha to Gujranwala.

The deceased were residents of the Alam Chowk of ​​Gujranwala and were coming back to home after attending an urs in Sargodha.

According to the reports, the drivers of both vans lost control of their vehicle due to over-speeding and collided with a third van coming from an opposite side.

Six women, a minor girl and one of the van driver's were among those who lost their lives in the accident.

Rescue workers reached the spot and they shifted the bodies and injured to the nearest hospitals.

The doctors said condition of four to five people was critical.