UrduPoint.com

At Least 12 Passengers Killed, 10 Others Injured In Vans' Accident Near Kot Ladha

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 13, 2022 | 11:18 AM

At least 12 passengers killed, 10 others injured in vans' accident near Kot Ladha

The police say six women, a minor girl and one of the vans' drivers were among those who lost their lives.

GUJRANWALA: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 13th, 2022) At least 12 passengers were killed and 10 others injured after two vans collided with a third vehicle approaching them from the opposite direction near Kot Ladha in Gujranwala on Friday.

The police said 28 passengers were travelling in both vans coming from Sargodha to Gujranwala.

The deceased were residents of the Alam Chowk of ​​Gujranwala and were coming back to home after attending an urs in Sargodha.

According to the reports, the drivers of both vans lost control of their vehicle due to over-speeding and collided with a third van coming from an opposite side.

Six women, a minor girl and one of the van driver's were among those who lost their lives in the accident.

Rescue workers reached the spot and they shifted the bodies and injured to the nearest hospitals.

The doctors said condition of four to five people was critical.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Vehicle Sargodha Gujranwala Van Women From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan tried to take unconstitutional acts: Na ..

Imran Khan tried to take unconstitutional acts: Nayyar Bukhari

10 hours ago
 COAS visits War Game session at Kharian

COAS visits War Game session at Kharian

10 hours ago
 Neo-Nazis Conduct Punitive Raids in Kharkiv Region ..

Neo-Nazis Conduct Punitive Raids in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Ministry

10 hours ago
 PTI Chairman asks workers to get ready for Islamab ..

PTI Chairman asks workers to get ready for Islamabad

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.